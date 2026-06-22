The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Jen Niemann's avatar
Jen Niemann
6d

Kendall here is an overview of the in vs out migration: The Income Gap: Who is Moving In vs. Out? Analysis of the most recent IRS migration data indicates a sharp disparity in earning power between inbound and outbound residents, particularly in the state's economic hub. Leaving (High Earners): Residents moving out of the Portland metro area had an average adjusted gross income (AGI) of approximately $105,800. Arriving (Lower Earners): New residents moving into the area averaged roughly $73,500 in annual income. The "Wealth Gap": This creates a net income loss of roughly $32,000 per household replaced. This further illustrates why Oregon needs to course-correct on the taxation issue. There is a reason the higher earners are leaving—most of the new taxes target them.

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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
6d

Both the SEIU and the OSB&CTC are almost exclusively suckled on the Government teat so anything in Oregon that would interfere with the flow is going to be opposed. Not exactly honest brokers. I am curious and may have missed it in you excellent article, what is the income level and net worth of out-migrant vs. in-migrant and how many are in each group.

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