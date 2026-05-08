The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
1d

Time for a change….I’m not a Trump fan but a Republican governor would need to take a page from Trump’s 2nd administration on how to hit the ground running.

Regardless a Kotek victory is nearly assured unless the voters outside of Portland turn out in droves come November. The Portland populace has veered far to the left over the last 5-10 years as moderates leave and far left political immigrants flock to their “utopia” from all over the country. It’s gonna be a tough fight to get Oregon back to a middle ground.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
19hEdited

I’m a Dem who will be voting Republican in November for the first time since 1976. I will not vote for Tina nor will I waste my vote by abstaining.

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