The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

This is the single best description of the city's dynamics you or I will ever read.

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
2d

This also scales up. There is no discernible difference between the Curley effect at the Portland level and at the state level - they are governed in the same way, by the same extreme leftists, with the same incentives and results - power (supermajority) largely unimpeded, public employee unions (SEIU, OEA) and non profits rewarded, the circle continues. Look no further than the “student success act” that put in place a gross receipts tax and has produced zero student success - but OEA’s members all got fat raises and their PAC grew.

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