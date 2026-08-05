The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
2dEdited

People keep saying Portland is "second only to New York City" in income taxes, but that leaves out an important detail.

Portland's top marginal personal income tax rate kicks in at around $250,000 for a single filer. New York City's higher top combined rate doesn't apply until you're earning roughly $25 million a year because of New York State's highest tax bracket.

So for virtually everyone who isn't making tens of millions annually, Portland effectively has the highest top marginal personal income tax rate in the country. And we wonder why Portland is in a doom loop?

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

The ruling clique, now turbocharged by professed socialists burning up their backyards, does not want citizens who differ with their religious views. As long as they have power to tax (followed by power to expropriate), they will be in hog-heaven; move-outs help the cause and further isolate those who remain. Moderates love to talk their way around this, but the socialists mean what they say.

The dialectic will be helped by the distortions they introduce into the economy; destabiliization will speed up the revolutionary process. Happy people do not revolt.

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