“May you live in interesting times” is a classic curse disguised as a blessing. May 2007 was an interesting time in Oregon’s economy.

During the dot-com boom of the 1990s, the state’s economy boomed as well. It was booming so much that politicians were worried about too much growth. Washington County went so far as to ink a deal with Intel in 1999 to charge the chip maker a “growth impact fee” if it added more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs on top of the 4,000 it already had in the county.

Then the dot-com bust crashed the economy, and Oregon struggled to recover. The state’s plight was ridiculed in the “Doonesbury” comic strip, and Multnomah County voters imposed a three-year income tax to boost school spending. The state’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) was in crisis, prompting Governor John Kitzhaber to burn through enormous political capital in the legislature to push through reforms to the system. At that time, the system’s unfunded actuarial liability had ballooned to more than $4 billion.

AI image created with Gemini, of course.

By mid-2007, those crises were behind us, but the state was lagging behind the rest of the country. At that time, only a minority of reputable economists and financial analysts were warning that the U.S. faced a serious downturn driven by the housing and credit bust. However, the consensus of professional forecasters still anticipated continued expansion and did not expect the Great Recession to be only a few months away.

Against that backdrop, BrainstormNW magazine gathered seven members of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors and me to discuss whether Oregon could repeat its earlier dot-com-era run. Most of us said no—those days were gone.

At the time, 2007, we were dismissed as doom-and-gloomers, dismally practicing the dismal science. We noted that since the mid-2000s, the regional economy around Portland’s urban center faced significant structural shifts, as commercial job growth stagnated and residential growth outpaced local employment opportunities. The discussion highlighted early warnings of these challenges, noting that downtown Portland had lost an estimated 32,000 jobs between 1990 and 2006, alongside a suburban shift of higher-income households to areas like Clackamas County. Despite a boom in downtown high-density housing development, the economists raised concerns over sluggish occupancy and lower active workforce participation, as many urban units were purchased as second homes or occupied by retirees who brought wealth but did not contribute to the local primary labor force needed to sustain long-term growth.

Nineteen years later, the Governor’s Prosperity Council has published a report stating that the state ranks 49th in the nation for changes in non-farm employment and that more than 40% of Oregonians cannot reliably cover basic costs. A single filer earning $40,000 pays a higher combined state and local tax rate in Oregon than in Washington or California. Multnomah County lost $3.5 billion in personal income to out-migration over three years, roughly $730 million of it to Clark County. Perhaps we doom-and-gloomers were right.

Let’s take a look at what happened by comparing the 19 or so years before that 2007 discussion with the 19 or so years since then.

From 1988 to 2007, Oregon added nearly 1 million people, for a growth rate of 1.6% per year. Unemployment was roughly in line with the U.S. rate (5.7% in Oregon versus 5.5% in the U.S.). Per capita personal income dropped from 8.7% below the national average to 9.9% below the national average. Oregon’s median household income remained about the same as the nation’s. At the same time, home prices skyrocketed by an average of 8.4% a year, while nationally, prices increased by an average of 5.5% a year.

Since 2007, the population has grown by 551,000, or 0.8% a year, half the pre-2007 rate of growth. Unemployment is now nearly a full percentage point higher than the U.S rate (5.2% in Oregon versus 4.3% in the U.S.). Per capita personal income is now only 3.1% below the national average, while median household incomes are 7.1% higher. Home prices are increasing at about the same rate as the national average.

Post-COVID tells another story. At 0.2% a year, population growth has stalled out, while Washington and Idaho continue to grow. Unemployment increased by 1.5 percentage points, and median household income growth slightly trails the nation. Home prices are increasing at a slower rate than the U.S. as a whole.

Oregon’s story of those four decades is the story of a go-go economy for the first 20 years, where—as the business consultants would say—the state was punching above its weight. Then, it got punched in the face twice, once with the Great Recession and again with the pandemic. It never really recovered from that one-two punch. Even worse, policymakers acted like ringside doctors punching their own boxer.

The PERS unfunded liability that cost Kitzhaber so much political capital—and some legislators their seats—was a little over $4 billion. It is now past $29 billion. Roughly 27 cents of every dollar Oregon governments spend on payroll goes to the retirement system rather than to the person doing the work.

Then came the taxes. Since 2007, Oregon has added the Corporate Activity Tax, a 0.57% gross receipts tax that pyramides through the supply chain. Metro imposed two income taxes—one on individuals and one on businesses—for “supportive housing services.” Multnomah County imposed an onerous income tax on “high earners” for its “Preschool for All” debacle. Portland’s Clean Energy Benefits Fund tax on retail sales costs the city’s taxpayers $200 million a year. The three-year Multnomah income tax voters approved in 2003 has been joined by four more levies, and the school district it was meant to rescue has fewer students now than it did then. A Portland resident faces a combined top marginal income tax rate of nearly 14%, which the governor’s Central City Task Force found is the second-highest in any American city, behind only New York. Oregon fell 28 places on the Tax Foundation’s competitiveness index between 2019 and 2026, from 7th to 35th. No state fell further.

Randall Pozdena warned that increasing taxes would stifle economic growth:

People vote with their feet. One of my colleagues met with a city commission staff member and was telling them that they don’t want to raise the business income tax or institute a personal income tax in Portland, or they would inhibit people moving into the city. The staffer said, “Then only the people who want the tax will be here.”

Ralph Shaw, a Portland venture capitalist, kept steering the table back to one company. Tektronix employed 24,000 people at its peak and served, as he put it, as the state’s technical university. In 2007, when Danaher Corporation acquired it, local employment was about 2,100. Tektronix is now a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation and employs several thousand people worldwide, with its headquarters and a large campus in Beaverton, Oregon.

As Tektronix waned, Intel emerged as the dominant anchor of Oregon’s “Silicon Forest”—a single firm whose fabs and R&D campuses effectively stand in for an industry cluster. Intel’s Oregon workforce peaked at around 23,000 employees, but after large rounds of layoffs in 2024 and 2025, local headcount has fallen into the high teens. Throughout the 2010s, Oregon could point to exceptional output per worker, much of it driven by a highly capital‑intensive semiconductor sector that generates several times more GDP per job than other industries. That same concentration that once goosed the state’s productivity statistics now amplifies the pain: when a single chipmaker retrenches, the state’s headline numbers move with it.

In the discussion, Pozdena explained that industries grow where they already exist. Seattle has a software industry because Bill Gates happened to start Microsoft there. It has an aerospace supply chain because Boeing built one. It has a bioscience base because it had the manufacturing base and the research funding to support it. Portland wanted bioscience, too, Pozdena said, but it was never going to get it because you cannot grow an industry from nothing.

Compare Oregon with its neighbors. From 1988 to 2007, Oregon’s population grew at 1.5 times the national pace, and Washington’s at 1.7 times the national pace. Since 2007, Washington has continued to grow at 1.7 times the national rate, and Idaho at 2.3 times, while Oregon has fallen to 1.1 times. The only state in the neighborhood doing worse in population growth is California, with a growth rate of only 60% of the national rate.

What happened? Oregon, Washington, California, and Idaho all have natural beauty, access to West Coast ports, and educated workforces. Yet, there is such a stark difference in the economic progress of these states. Part of the answer lies in who’s moving in and who’s moving out of these states.

Today, Oregon’s median household income is above the national figure, while its per capita personal income is below it. This may seem like a contradiction that could be dismissed as bad data. But both can be true at the same time. That’s because median and average are two different measures. A state whose median household income beats the country, while its average person lags can be explained by a smaller share of low-income households, an unusually thick upper middle class, and an unusually thin group of high-income earners. Oregon has a relatively high share of households in the $100,000–$150,000 income range compared with many states, reflecting its above‑average median household income. Still, it is not unusually heavy in the very top brackets above $200,000.

That is the shape you get when the people at the top can leave and do. Pozdena told the group in 2007 that Multnomah County had lost $300 million in adjusted gross income during its three-year income tax period. That included about a thousand filers averaging more than $300,000 a year. He asked whether they might have been entrepreneurs. Nineteen years later, the figure is $3.5 billion over three years, and a fifth of it has gone twenty minutes north across the Interstate Bridge.

Oregon now ranks fifth in the country for income equality, according to the Census Bureau. The Oregonian’s Mike Rogoway explains:

The reasons are uncomplicated. Oregon has fewer wealthy residents than other states do. It has a large middle class, and a smaller number of poor people. Starting from the top: Just a handful of billionaires call Oregon home. And unlike its neighbors in Washington and California, Oregon doesn’t consistently mint new clusters of multimillionaires because our state has no lucrative startup ecosystem.

Bill Conerly jokingly provided another explanation:

The Oregon Progress Board said that one of our goals is to raise per capita income. We do that by taking all the low-income people and pricing them out of the housing market. So they leave.

In 1990, homes were still affordable to everyday Oregonians. The median home price was 2.3 times the median household income, slightly below the national figure of 2.6 times. In 2007, that ratio had grown to 5.3 times. In 2024, the median home price in Oregon was 6.3 times the median income, while in the U.S., it was 5.1 times.

Nearly all of Oregon’s move from cheap to expensive housing happened before that 2007 discussion. Home prices more than quadrupled from 1998 to 2007, but have less than doubled since then. Pozdena saw it happening in real time. He pointed out that the national homebuilders’ affordability rankings put Portland, Medford, Eugene, and Corvallis immediately behind San Francisco and San Jose, and that those Oregon cities did not pay San Francisco wages.

We paid for two decades of growth in our housing costs. Then the growth stopped, housing costs stayed, and policymakers made it worse with inclusionary zoning ordinances, rent control, relocation-assistance mandates, and system development charges approaching $20,000 per unit.

While those of us in that 2007 discussion would like to think of ourselves as prophets, we were merely providing a diagnosis. It was a diagnosis of an economy running on borrowed momentum, a housing market that priced out the people who built it, and a public sector that kept raising the cost of staying. We may have been wrong on the timing of the reckoning, but we were mostly right on its arrival. Oregon still has the ports, universities, mountains, and coast. Those endowments never explained the boom, and they cannot be blamed for the stall. What the state lacks is a reason for the next Tektronix to start here and for the next thousand people who earn $300,000 a year to move here. Interesting times, it turns out, are what happen when a state thinks it can tax its way into prosperity and treats coasting as an economic development strategy.

Note: This article was originally published in the Oregon Transformation newsletter (Aug. 4, 2026), with the title, “Oregon Stopped Outgrowing the Country in 2007. It Took Us 20 Years to Notice.”