February 8, 2016, is The Day Portland Gave Up. At a two-hour meeting of the city council, lame-duck Mayor Charlie Hales exercised his emergency powers to roll out his “safe sleep” policy that legalized overnight camping on city sidewalks, streets, and other city-owned property. A week or so later, Willamette Week published “A Field Guide to Urban Camping,” with the opening line, “Welcome to Camp Charlie!” A few months later, Yelp added a page for the 10 best homeless camping sites in Portland. Almost overnight, the homeless population spread out to the sidewalks and parks, and ramshackle RVs parked for weeks on residential streets.

Six months later, the mayor ended his “pilot” program. But the damage was done, and the message was clear: Portland had unconditionally surrendered. Today, Portlanders are still reeling from the terms of that surrender.

In two decades, how did Portland go from “The City That Works” and being listed as one of the most livable cities in the United States—if not the world—to a cautionary tale and the butt of jokes?

The Blueprint of a “City That Works”

In the early 2000s, Portland had all the right ingredients for a thriving city. Aside from its natural beauty and its perfect location just 90 minutes from either the coast or the mountains, it was a small city that punched above its weight by delivering basic services at a modest tax burden. Most importantly, Portland was affordable. In 2002, the median home price in Portland was 4.2 times the median income, slightly below the national average.

At the time, Portland was led by a mayor who knew the importance of business vitality and economic growth. Vera Katz was obsessed—almost to the point of fixation—with economic development, downtown vitality, and regional competitiveness. She understood that her progressive goals would be achieved only if the city was growing, productive, and attractive to investment.

Katz also understood that livability and economic growth are not in conflict. In fact, they reinforce each other. A city that is clean, safe, interesting, and functional attracts businesses and the “young creatives” she believed were the key to increasing prosperity. Businesses create jobs, generate tax revenue, and contribute to political stability. That stability, in turn, allows a city to fund social programs, arts, transit, and public amenities.

She was a transactional politician. No one would describe her as warm and fuzzy. Katz had an unspoken deal with the business community. She would encourage development, prioritize basic services, and invest in livability. In exchange, businesses would do their public duty by paying taxes and contributing to the community, and—most importantly—they wouldn’t sabotage her progressive policies.

The Drift Toward Benign Neglect

Katz left office at the end of 2004 and was replaced by Tom Potter, who served as police chief in the 1990s. Potter never understood why he wanted to be mayor, and never figured out what to do once he was. Most of his energies were spent on visionPDX, a multi-year “visioning” exercise that led nowhere. If you look up the word “benign neglect,” you might see a picture of Mayor Potter.

Potter’s term ended in the middle of the Great Recession, and his successor, Sam Adams, was left to deal with much of the fallout. As Katz’s long-time chief of staff, Adams knew how city hall worked. As such, Adams was a very effective mayor. Unfortunately, however, he was very effective at implementing terrible policies. In particular, Adams had an intense disdain for what his transportation department called a “roads first” mentality. In 2012, he announced he would stop all major paving projects and street cleaning, and redirect the funds to rebuilding the Sellwood Bridge—which was a county, not city, obligation—and building TriMet’s now-languishing Orange Line light rail. Every April 15, Portlanders are reminded that, as mayor, Adams spearheaded the campaign to secure voter approval of the much-hated “Arts Tax.”

Some might say that Adams was the worst Portland mayor of the last quarter-century, but they’re wrong. That honor is reserved for Charlie Hales, who became mayor in 2013. While serving as a city commissioner in the late 1990s, he earned the nickname Skateboard Charlie for his intense advocacy for skateboarding, culminating in his efforts to establish designated skateboard routes throughout downtown. His return to office as mayor was a case study in carpetbagging, as he was then living in Washington to avoid Oregon income taxes while maintaining his Oregon voter registration. As mayor, he had the bad ideas of Adams, combined with Potter’s ineffectiveness.

A Perfect Storm: Housing, Drugs, and Policy

Hales entered office at a pivotal point in the Portland economy. I mean that literally, because it was during his term that Portland’s economy pivoted downward.

On the one hand, Portland seemed to be booming. Population and employment were growing, and unemployment was falling. But that boom added new pressures. One of the biggest pressures was housing prices. When Hales took office, the median home price in Portland was 4.4 times the median income, which was below the national average of 5.0 times median income. By the time he left office in 2017, that ratio had grown to 7.5 times the median income. According to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Portland home prices increased about 40% in the four years that Hales was in office. During his term, rents increased by more than 5% a year, with 2015 seeing a staggering 12.7% jump.

Portland lost one of the key drivers of its attractiveness—affordability. It’s expensive to live here. It’s expensive to work here. It’s expensive to run a business here.

State and local politicians responded in some of the worst ways possible. In 2016, Portland adopted an inclusionary zoning ordinance requiring any new apartment development of 20 or more units to set aside a portion of the units as affordable. Around that same time, Portland voters elected Chloe Eudaly to the city council, who ran on a platform of rent control and tenant protections. Soon thereafter, the city enacted a “relocation assistance” ordinance requiring landlords to pay $2,900–$4,500 to tenants who were evicted without cause or faced large rent hikes.

Almost immediately, new multi-family construction halted. It’s never recovered.

Around 2013, the methamphetamine market in Portland underwent a massive shift from locally “cooked” meth to mass-produced “P2P meth” imported by cartels. This new version was far cheaper and more abundant than previous forms. Unlike the older ephedrine-based meth, P2P meth is associated with much higher rates of severe psychosis and rapid mental health deterioration. By the summer of 2017, meth had reportedly eclipsed opioids as the most common drug among Portland’s unsheltered population.

While fentanyl-related deaths exploded during the pandemic, the crisis began around 2015. In 2018, federal authorities in Oregon began making massive seizures of illicit fentanyl, including one effort that removed nearly three million doses from the market. During this time, fentanyl began appearing more frequently as an adulterant in other drugs like heroin and oxycodone, leading to a rise in accidental overdoses.

State and local officials in law enforcement and public health were unprepared for the rapid onset and intensity of the drug crisis. Users were unable to hold down jobs and pay for housing, with many of them turning to the streets, exacerbating an already growing homeless population. About 60 percent of the unsheltered homeless suffer from some combination of mental illness and substance abuse.

February 8, 2016: The Terms of Surrender

Now we’re back to where we began—with The Day Portland Gave Up. On October 7, 2015, the city declared a housing emergency, which provided the mayor with expansive emergency powers. Later that month, Mayor Hales announced he would not seek re-election, making him a lame duck. On February 8, 2016, he announced his “Safe Sleep” policy that effectively legalized overnight camping on public property throughout the city.

He rang a bell that could not be unrung. And the entire Portland region has been struggling with homeless camps ever since.

Homelessness is only one area in which Portland gave up.

Since The Day that Portland Gave Up, a string of city mayors and council members have pushed through policies that have worsened housing affordability with permitting delays and development charges. In 2018, voters approved a tax on retail sales to fund so-called clean energy projects, denying the general fund use of those revenues to maintain or improve basic services. In 2020, voters approved Metro’s personal income tax and business income tax for supportive housing services. The same year, Multnomah County voters approved a steep personal income tax for the county’s floundering Preschool for All program. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, local leaders stepped aside while rioters burned and looted the city for months, with some elected officials calling to “Defund the Police.”

Portland has given up. Rather than use this year’s budget process to refocus city spending on maintaining and improving the basic services necessary for a flourishing city, they are pushing for opportunities to attend ribbon-cuttings funded by new or higher taxes. To them, there is no problem that can’t be solved with more tax dollars.

Our leaders have given up because we voted for politicians who promise to share out the spoils of surrender to their supporters rather than commit to fighting for the prosperity that benefits everyone.