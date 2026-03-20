On the side of Skidmore Fountain are the words: “Good citizens are the riches of a city.” Those riches are built on a social contract between the good citizens and the people they elect to govern.

The good citizens of Portland vote. They volunteer. They approve bonds and levies for schools, parks, and housing. They pay some of the highest local tax burdens in the country. In exchange, government is expected to build and maintain institutions that deserve the trust of the people who fund them.

That’s the social contract: government asks citizens to pay taxes, and citizens expect the government to faithfully use those tax dollars.

Under that social contract, citizens have a right—an obligation, really—to test their government. If a policy breaches the contract, it should be repealed. If a politician breaks the contract, that politician should never serve in office.

The Portland Arts Tax is a policy that broke the social contract. Any candidate who supports the Arts Tax is telling voters that they reject the social contract.

After more than a decade, the Arts Tax stands as a case study in how to design a tax that alienates nearly everyone. It is widely disliked across the political spectrum. It frustrates people who pay it. It frustrates people who refuse to pay it. It frustrates people who support the arts but cannot defend the structure.

When you hear OPB’s politics reporter say the Art Tax is “the bane of all Portlanders,” you know you have a failed policy. When his colleague reports the tax is “famously a headache for taxpayers,” you know have an unpopular policy. When the newly-elected city council president notes, “everybody hates the Arts Tax,” then you have a policy that’s ripe for repeal.

In the upcoming city council election—in which half the seats are up-in-the-air, the Arts Tax is the simplest, clearest test of who understands and honors the social contract and who does not.

That’s because where a candidate stands on the Arts Tax tells you almost everything you need to know about how they will govern and where they will stand on even bigger issues.

A Tax on Simply Existing

The Arts Tax is a flat $35 charge on most adult residents of Portland. It applies regardless of income—whether you earn $15,000 or $500,000. It applies if you move here on December 31, and live in Portland for a single day. No proration. No sliding scale. It is a head tax.

The burden falls hardest on those least able to pay. Imagine two neighbors: a barista cobbling together gigs to make rent, and a partner in a law firm sitting at the top of one of Portland’s skyscrapers. Both owe $35. For the white shoe attorney, that is a rounding error. For the barista, that’s $35 that can’t be spent on groceries.

A homeless person who turns in an average of 30 cans a day at the Bottle Drop makes enough to trigger the Arts Tax.

We would never design a tax this way. But, somehow, we did.

Supporters say it is only $35. But the size is not the point. The structure is the point.

A head tax is unfair in principle, even if small in practice. In a city that prides itself on equity, this contradiction goes to the core of the policy. It’s a tax on simply existing.

Oregonians hate head taxes with so much intensity that they voted twice to ban head taxes—once in the legislature, and a second time in the state constitution.

Yet, somehow, here we are.

Broken Promises and Bureaucratic Drag

The ballot measure promised administrative costs would not exceed 5% of revenues.

That promise was broken every year.

In the early years, admin and collection costs ran at around 10% of revenue. In 2018, the city council quietly removed the cap. Today, admin and collection costs are more than $2 million a year, or about 16% of revenue.

Of that $35 Arts Tax, about six of those dollars gets chewed up by the bureaucracy.

And compliance—that “headache for taxpayers?”

Nearly one-third of Portlanders subject to the Arts Tax do not pay it. There’s a very good chance that many of the people who voted for the tax don’t pay it. That inefficiency corrodes public trust.

Spending on Autopilot

The main purpose of the tax is to funnel money to the six school districts within the city limits. Portland Public Schools is the largest of these. Over the program’s existence, a little less than 60% of the money raised has flowed directly to the school districts.

These school districts are separate governments. They have their own elected boards, their own taxing authorities, their own budget processes, and their own access to state funding, property taxes, and voter-approved levies.

When the city levies a tax and transfers most of the proceeds to a separate government, it creates confusion about accountability.

Wait. Sorry. That’s a misstatement. There is no “confusion” because there is no accountability.

The money transfer from the city to the schools is on autopilot. There’s no public hearing and no city council vote. The money goes in, the money goes out. No questions asked.

If Portlanders want to raise more money for schools, that choice should be made through the school board. They have their own taxing authority, and they can add art teachers to their next local option levy.

The city is not a school district and has zero business raising money on any school district’s behalf.

Millions Collected, Sitting Idle

If the case against the Arts Tax stopped here, one might argue the tax is flawed but tolerable. Maybe some tweaks are in order.

Recent revelations eliminate any remaining defense.

Recent reporting has revealed that about $9 million in Arts Tax revenues have been sitting unspent in city accounts—roughly a full year’s worth of collections, parked in a reserve the city’s own code does not authorize.

The volunteer oversight committee claims it only recently learned of this balance, accumulated since 2013.

When a city collects millions for a voter-approved purpose and lets a year’s worth of tax dollars sit idle while telling voters there is no money—that is a breach of the public trust.

Time has revealed these defects as structural failures:

A regressive head tax.

Standalone billing that guarantees low compliance.

Administrative costs triple the promised cap.

Automatic transfers that weaken accountability.

Millions sitting idle while taxpayers are told resources are scarce.

This is why the Arts Tax is so broadly reviled. It offends people for different reasons—but it offends almost everyone.

The Litmus Test

In a crowded council race, voters will hear soaring rhetoric about compassion, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. They will read polished websites and voter’s pamphlet statements. They’ll listen to debates and candidate interviews.

Ignore those AI-generated scribblings and the word salad utterances.

Ask one question: “Will you vote to repeal the Arts Tax?”

The answer is a litmus test.

If the answer is an unequivocal yes—that they’d vote for repeal—you have a candidate willing to admit when a policy has failed and take action to end the failure.

If the answer is no, you have a candidate who is comfortable defending an unfair structure, an unaccountable process, and broken promises of fiscal responsibility.

If the answer is tortured mutterings about “stakeholder engagement” and “exploring options,” you have an unserious candidate unwilling to take a clear stand on an issue that affects nearly every voter in Portland.

And here is the political reality: in an election where turnout will be fragmented and margins thin, a candidate who runs clearly and unapologetically on repealing the Arts Tax has a very real path to victory.

I’d go so far as to say a single-issue candidate whose single issue is “Repeal the Arts Tax” has a shot at winning a seat this year.

Why? Because the opposition is not ideological. It is experiential. People dislike writing the check. They dislike the separate bill. They dislike the enforcement letters. They dislike not knowing if the districts are actually hiring teachers with their Arts Tax money. They dislike learning that millions sit in reserve.

Campaigns often search for an issue that cuts through noise. This is it.

Fund the Arts Honestly

If City Council believes arts education deserves funding, then fund it honestly. Pay for it out of the general fund. Debate it in public. Vote on it annually. Let school districts seek levies directly if they wish.

Portlanders have repeatedly shown they will tax themselves for priorities they trust.

But trust must be earned.

The Arts Tax has broken that trust. It has become a symbol of a city government that is quick to impose and slow to admit error.

“Good citizens are the riches of a city.”

Citizens have done their part. In this election, it is time for candidates to show whether they will do theirs.