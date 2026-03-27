The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
Mar 27

Gee, another regressive tax by the DSA.

Portland Oregon residents are already among highest taxed in nation. So what does our City Council President think is a good idea: create NEW TAXES and not evaluate where city can be more efficient with existing ample taxes extracted from residents and businesses.

All the city has done so far with “extra” money is add a thick layer of upper management plus extra staff for city councilors and filled them with cronies.

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Minden Tooze's avatar
Minden Tooze
Apr 7

Dunphy says the goal is to “get people out from in front of Netflix and out into the community” - sounds like a government attempt to manipulate citizens’ behavior.

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