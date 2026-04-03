The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
Apr 4Edited

Maybe they should charge a tax to all the public employees who work from home? Or tax the tent dwellers? Tax hair dye and septum rings? I can think of all kinds of people who could be taxed if we want to punish things that are broken around here. Taxing landlords for the sin of not having customers is insane. Or maybe we should tax people who work part time to get them to work full time - same logic. Do they think Fred Meyer left Gateway because some tax advantage exists in doing so? The dumbest people in America may well all be in Portland. And are there really no other economic firms in the country besides econw? I looked at their website, they are all about woke DEI garbage. Just more Portland progressive mindless drivel. Can’t wait for their report that will use 800 pages to tell the council what they want to hear.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
Apr 4

Wouldn't it be nice if our Marxist eager-beavers (and their useful idiots) would take Eric to lunch at one of the remaining downtown restaurants and, over the first course, ask him what's really going on with the real estate market? Seems that lunch would cheaper than asking ECONorthwest to give you fodder for a sop tossed at the loony left.

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