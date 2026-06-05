The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bassett's avatar
John Bassett
5d

In the progressive mind, a good law is a law that makes me feel good about myself. Politics is therapeutic; governing is a form of self-care. And this law fits perfectly into that mindset. Protecting ducks! What a good person I am. Fixing potholes just does not have the same psychological payoff.

Reply
Share
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
5dEdited

This use of precious legislative time was designed by the Peacock/DSA councilors (who once agin got Steve Novick to go along) to distract Portlanders from their failure to address that the larger issues- like the huge and likely years-long budget deficit- in a serious way, especially given the many 6-6 stalemates on amendments regarding housing, public safety, parks, arts, and so on, exacerbated by the fact that the mayor is not exercising his tie-breaking authority clearly granted by the charter.

I also have to wonder if they will next sponsor a resolution to support ballot initiative- proposed by the same folks who supported the foie gras ban-that would ban fishing and hunting.

I'll give them my fishing rod when they pry it from my cold, dead hands!

p.s. The ban proponents for some reason forgot to mention that Chicago apparently reversed its ban.

https://www.insidehook.com/food-chicago/chicago-foie-gras

Reply
Share
5 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Fruits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture