Mayor Keith Wilson stood before a packed lecture hall at Portland State University. He declared that Portland is “in a state of resurgence and renewal” and that “our Renaissance has already begun.” He echoed these statements in a Portland Business Journal op-ed.

He is not wrong to feel it. Downtown foot traffic rose year-over-year in eleven of twelve months in 2025. Homicides are down sharply. In downtown, sidewalks are mostly clear of tents and tarps. Private investors bought Big Pink and 200 Market. Phil Knight dropped two billion dollars on OHSU. If you drove certain corridors two years ago and drive them again today, something has changed—for the better.

Created with Gemini, which should be obvious from the typos.

Wilson has earned the right to feel good about some of what he has done. At this point, I might go so far as to say he’s been the best mayor Portland has had since Vera Katz left office more than two decades ago.

As mayor, Wilson’s administration cut red tape on permitting, moved to waive system development charges for new housing, and championed modest but real relief on the business license tax. Those are the kinds of supply-side moves that actually work. The city should do more of them.

The problem is that the city’s budget agenda for the coming year runs in the opposite direction at the same time—layering on new fees, new charges, and new penalties at the moment when Portland can least afford them.

Resurgence and renewal do not happen passively. The economy is not a passing storm that gives way to sunny weather. While we can’t control the weather, we play a crucial role in whether and how our city returns to its glory days as the “Most Livable City” in America.

The Renaissance began in the late Middle Ages because Florence was flourishing. Portland won’t see a Renaissance until we have a thriving and growing economy. In many cases, those choices mean reducing taxes and regulatory burdens rather than adding new ones.

Credit Where It’s Due

Start with the good stuff, because it is genuinely good.

The business license tax exemption had sat frozen at $50,000 in gross receipts since 2007, nearly two decades. Inflation alone has eaten most of the relief that threshold was designed to provide. Wilson and Councilor Eric Zimmerman introduced a measure to raise the exemption to $75,000 in 2026 and $100,000 in 2027, aligning it with Multnomah County’s existing threshold. The council passed it unanimously.

It will save roughly 5,800 businesses about $207 each in 2026. The total relief is not enormous—about $1.2 million in the first year—but the principle is right: let small businesses keep more of what they earn, and stop letting inflation do the tax-raising that the council was unwilling to do on the record.

The system development charge waiver is a bigger deal. SDCs can run around $20,000 per new housing unit. The city’s July 2025 ordinance temporarily exempted new residential units from those fees through September 2028, with the goal of creating 5,000 new housing units in three years.

The early data is inconclusive—roughly 260 units under construction through the program as of this spring—but the direction is correct. Portland went from nearly 8,000 new housing permit authorizations in 2016 to fewer than 1,800 last year. Something had to give. The SDC waiver is a credible attempt at something.

The permitting reforms deserve credit, too. The city went from permitting housing projects worth roughly $1 billion in 2016 to about $300 million last year. A permitting system that does not actively obstruct development is not a luxury. It is a precondition for any renaissance. With that backdrop, the council unanimously passed a package of code suspensions to speed up permitting for renovation and alteration projects, and City Administrator Raymond Lee has made fixing the permitting process a central priority of his tenure.

That said, I’ll believe it when I see it. The city has promised to “streamline” permitting for 30 years or more.

The Storefront Subsidy Problem

Less convincing is Wilson’s plan to pay businesses to move into vacant ground-floor storefronts. Under the proposal Wilson unveiled Friday, the city would put up $100,000 for a new grocery store, $50,000 for a restaurant, and $25,000 for other retailers that open in vacant downtown spaces.

The ambition is understandable. Downtown Portland’s office vacancy rate hit 34.7% in late 2025—the highest on record—and commercial storefronts have emptied out in its wake. Wilson wants to activate those spaces, and that is the right goal. But writing checks to individual businesses raises questions the mayor did not answer.

First, why is a storefront vacant? If the answer is structural—weak foot traffic, public safety concerns, remote work, rents above what the location can support—a one-time subsidy does not fix any of those things. It papers over them until the check clears. Property owners are already cutting rents and restructuring deals to attract tenants. If rents are falling to market-clearing levels on their own, a $100,000 check from the city is not solving a market failure. It is just a check.

Second, who benefits? The businesses most likely to chase a $100,000 grant are those that were planning to open anyway and can now book the city’s money as found revenue. The rest is deadweight loss and displacement—the subsidized new entrant pulling customers from the unsubsidized operator down the block, who already made it through the worst of it.

Third, there is the fiscal reality. Portland is staring down a $169 million budget hole heading into the next fiscal year. The deficit has grown from roughly $67 million last December to $169 million by February, partly because business license tax revenues came in below projections. A city that cannot keep its fiscal house in order should think carefully before handing out five- and six-figure checks to restaurant operators.

Fourth, Wilson says the program would be administered by Prosper Portland, which has a bleak record of delivering prosperity.

As we noted earlier, Prosper Portland and the Old Town Community Association launched the “No Vacancy” pilot in 2025—offering technical support and financial assistance to businesses willing to occupy vacant Old Town storefronts. Yet, as of January 2026, not a single business had opened through No Vacancy.

None of this is to say that activating empty storefronts is the wrong goal. It is exactly the right goal. But the tools matter. Reducing the cost of doing business works across the whole city. Subsidizing specific occupants of specific storefronts is a different animal, and a less well-behaved one.

The Fee Pile-Up

Here is where Wilson’s agenda runs into real trouble.

At the same time, the city is trying to encourage business investment and housing development, the council seems eager to pile on new costs that will land squarely on the people and businesses the mayor is trying to attract.

Transportation Utility Fee and Street Damage Restoration Fee. The Finance and Governance Committee recently advanced a proposed transportation utility fee that would add $12 per month to single-family homeowners’ utility bills and $8.40 per unit to apartment residents. In addition, the city would charge a 4.3% rate on commercial utility bills.

The city estimates the fee would generate about $47 million annually. That tax increase is nearly 40 times larger than the “relief” the city granted to business owners by raising the business tax exemption. They give with one hand and take away with another.

The vague “Vision Zero improvements” carve-out in the ordinance raises a further concern: a charge nominally dedicated to pothole-filling that ends up funding plastic bollards and bike-lane reconfigurations is not what the initial pitch promised. It’s the old gas tax switcheroo: You pay for one thing, but you get another.

The city is also moving toward a street-damage restoration fee for utilities and contractors that excavate city streets. The rationale is sound: trenching reduces pavement life by more than 60%, and the entities doing the cutting should bear some of that cost. But some of the biggest trenchers in Portland are city bureaus—Water and Environmental Services. When city agencies pay a fee to another city agency, the money just circulates inside the municipal bloodstream. When private utilities pay—and they will—the cost flows through to ratepayers in higher water, sewer, gas, and telecom bills.

It is a reminder that “fees on businesses” are often just “taxes on residents” with a fresh coat of asphalt.

Vacant Property Tax. The most aggressive item on the list is the city’s exploration of a tax on properties that sit empty for six months or more, with a charge that would escalate over time.

But, Portland’s downtown vacancy is not primarily the product of landlords holding out for higher rents. It is the product of weak demand—remote work, reduced foot traffic, public safety concerns, and business closures. Landlords are already cutting rents and offering concessions. A tax does not conjure demand. It adds to the cost for owners who are already losing money on empty space, which is a strange way to court the next round of investors.

There is also a deeper contradiction. The city is simultaneously offering up to $100,000 grants to attract businesses to vacant ground floors and weighing a tax on owners who fail to fill them.

Proponents might call this a “carrot and stick” approach. In this case, it’s not a stick dangling a carrot—the stick is doing some whacking. Even then, that won’t get the mule to move. If weak demand is the real problem—and it is—neither measure fixes it. It’s just a tax-and-spend cycle that goes nowhere.

The Arc of Recovery

Wilson inherited a city in genuine distress and has moved it in a better direction on several fronts. Downtown foot traffic is up. Crime is down. Sidewalks are noticeably freer of tents and tarps. These are real improvements.

But they are improvements from a very low baseline. The office vacancy rate is still catastrophically high—well above pre-pandemic levels and far above the national average. Affordable housing units have a 7.4% vacancy rate, with thousands of subsidized units sitting empty on any given night. The regional count of people living unsheltered grew by nearly 3,000 during Wilson’s tenure. The budget hole is growing.

There are small signs of renewal. But the mayor’s state of the city speech is an exercise in counting eggs before they are hatched. Those eggs need to be protected and incubated. That takes work.

The policies that are working—removing SDC barriers, simplifying the business license tax, expediting permits—work because they reduce the cost and friction of doing business in Portland. The policies being layered on top—the TUF, the SDRF, the vacancy tax—impose new costs and new uncertainty on the same people Portland is trying to attract.

What a Real Renaissance Requires

Wilson is right that Portland cannot afford to slide back into the era of open-air drug markets, abandoned storefronts, and a city government that shrugged.

But to achieve a renaissance, Portland must be seen as a city that consistently makes it easier and cheaper to build, start businesses, hire workers, and put capital at risk within its city limits.

That requires more of what Wilson has been doing well—lower fees on small businesses, fewer barriers to housing construction, faster permitting—and less of what is now being piled on top of it.

The Transportation Utility Fee, the Street Damage Restoration Fee, and the vacancy tax each may have some justifications. None of them, in isolation, is catastrophic. Together, stacked on a city whose business license revenues are already missing projections and whose budget office has spent six months revising its deficit estimate upward, they send a signal that Portland has not yet decided whether it wants to be the kind of city that attracts investment or the kind that taxes what it cannot attract.

Mayor Wilson’s optimism is welcome, but it’s his job to be optimistic. Literally, his job is to “Actively promote economic development to broaden and strengthen the commercial and employment base of the City.”

The Renaissance will not happen on its own. It has to be built—brick by brick, business by business, job by job, permit by permit, policy by policy. And sometimes that means having the discipline to put down the fee schedule long enough to let the city recover.