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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
1dEdited

We have started visiting downtown again stay in around 11th, 12th it has been markedly improved as far as the feral population however this last trip there was a marked increase in homeless wandering the streets. Every time we left the hotel we were treated to at least one flagrantlly loaded individual doing personal.ballet through traffic and sidewalks. We were approached by a beautiful young women with serous psychosis that really really needed in patient care. We aren't deterred, yet but Portland and the State needs to get serious about categorizing homeless groups and apply effective, non-optional.treatment and appropriate housing or things will go South again. I am , at best, skeptical the city council can even understand, let.alone address the problems

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Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
1d

Eric: You hit nail on the head again, leading with facts and path forward to reverse Portland’s death spiral.

https://brianowendoff380627.substack.com/p/reform-by-choice-or-reform-by-crisis-322?r=2cb4g3&utm_medium=ios

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