The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
16h

Thank you for the numbers. Government by wishful thinking is coming up against some hard realities. At some point the money runs out, and it looks to be sooner rather than later.

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Richard Emmons's avatar
Richard Emmons
16h

This article is a reality check for all state legislators. Eric, did you include the CAT tax in consumption taxes or corporate taxes?

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