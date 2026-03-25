Portland is moving toward two new transportation charges without a public vote: a Transportation Utility Fee added to utility bills and a Street Damage Restoration Fee imposed through street-opening permits.

The clock is ticking fast, and it clear that councilors have not done the due diligence necessary to avoid litigation if they approve the proposals.

On March 27 (Friday): The final resolution and ordinance are scheduled to be posted, and the testimony window opens.

On April 2 (Thursday): The Finance & Governance Committee will consider the proposals.

In the week of April 6: If moved forward by the committee, the final ordinance and resolution could go to the full City Council for a vote.

City officials present both as practical responses to a real funding problem at the Portland Bureau of Transportation. PBOT says its maintenance backlog has grown into the billions, the buying power of fuel-tax revenue has eroded, and state transportation funding is unsettled. That much is true.

But the real question is not whether PBOT has a funding problem. It plainly does. The real questions are whether these charges align with the maintenance costs they purport to recover, who would actually bear the costs, and whether the city has made a strong enough case to impose them by ordinance rather than by ballot.

On those questions, Portland’s case is weaker than it looks.

The two proposals now advancing are (1) a Transportation Utility Fee, or TUF, and (2) a Street Damage Restoration Fee, or SDRF. At the committee-endorsed rates, they are projected to raise about $68 million per year combined.

The TUF would charge single-family households $12 per month, multifamily units a lower monthly amount, and commercial properties 4.3% of their existing utility bill, averaging about $61 per month. The SDRF would charge utilities and contractors more when they trench city streets, based on the square footage of the cut.

PBOT says its deferred maintenance backlog has reached roughly $6.6 billion. More than 64% of the city’s busiest streets are rated as being in poor or very poor condition. It also says the city can no longer count on roughly $10.6 million in fiscal year 2025-26 and roughly $24 million in fiscal year 2026-27 because the state’s transportation funding bill was partially referred to voters. In addition, the city’s 10-cent gas tax now has about half the buying power it had when it was first passed in 2016. There’s not much to debate about those facts, and they help explain why the city is looking for new revenue.

These facts, however, do not justify the current proposals the city council is considering.

That is especially true because Portland is not coming to the public from a position of demonstrated success. Voters approved the 10-cent local gas tax in 2016 after the earlier Street Fee debacle collapsed under widespread public opposition. PBOT says the gas tax now generates about $18 million annually, and the city points to defined allocations, annual reporting, audits, and oversight as a model for accountability.

Over roughly the same decade, however, PBOT’s maintenance backlog kept growing. The city explains that the gas tax never matched the full scale of the need and that inflation eroded its value. That may well be true. But it should be noted that in recent years, about one-third of the gas tax funds have been allocated to “Safer Streets” projects that have nothing to do with maintenance.

That means the city must face a question much harder than “do we need more money?”

The city must explain why the public should believe that these new charges—imposed without voter approval—will produce better results than the last round of dedicated transportation revenue.

The TUF is easy to bill and hard to justify

The city’s best point about the TUF is the simplest one: it would be easy to collect. The Portland Water Bureau already sends combined water, sewer, and stormwater bills to roughly 190,000 accounts. Adding another line item is administratively easier than building a standalone collection system. That is a real advantage. Portland’s Arts Tax is the obvious local reminder of what happens when the city creates a separate collection system and then struggles with collection costs and low compliance for years.

The city also claims to have some political cover. PBOT says 31 Oregon cities already use a transportation utility fee, including several in the Portland region, and Portland’s proposed single-family rate lands around the regional average shown in the city’s own comparison table. That helps rhetorically. It is easier to sell a fee when neighboring cities have lived with one for years.

PBOT, however, does not explain whether those cities operate under Portland-style charter restrictions on water and sewer funds. That distinction matters—big time.

That’s because Portland’s City Charter has stringent protections for water and sewer ratepayer funds. Charter Section 11-104 prohibits transferring water fund revenues to funds “unrelated to the water works.” Charter Section 11-302 requires that sewer and stormwater service charge proceeds be spent only for matters “reasonably related to the sewage and storm drainage conveyance, disposal and purification system.”

If other Oregon cities don’t have the same strict protections for ratepayers, then PBOT’s comparison with other cities may be irrelevant or misleading.

Even setting aside the charter issue, the TUF has a basic design problem. For residential properties, the city’s logic is at least intelligible. A flat monthly household charge does not accurately reflect road use. Still, it can be defended as a rough payment for access to a transportation network that benefits nearly every household, including households that do not drive.

That argument has limits. A household with two cars and a motor home would pay the same as a car-free household. Still, there is at least some plausible connection between the charge and a general benefit.

The commercial TUF rate is much harder to defend

Portland proposes charging commercial properties 4.3% of their existing utility bills. The city’s public materials say that averages about $61 per month. But a commercial property’s water and sewer bill is not a meaningful proxy for the transportation costs it imposes, or the transportation benefits it receives.

Water use reflects irrigation, plumbing load, cooling systems, industrial processing, food service, fixture use, and sewer discharge. It does not systematically measure customer trips, employee commutes, truck deliveries, curb use, or pavement wear. A laundromat or car wash may use a great deal of water while generating relatively modest transportation demand. An office full of commuters may use much less water while placing more demand on the street network at peak times. A data center or cold-storage facility may have substantial water use tied to cooling or industrial processes that tell you very little about local trip generation. A hospital may have both high water use and high transportation demand, but that does not make one a useful proxy for the other.

That is what is known as the “nexus” problem. The proposed commercial TUF is pegged to one thing (e.g., water and sewer usage) while nominally funding another unrelated thing (e.g., the transportation system).

The farther the commercial rate drifts from any plausible measure of transportation use or benefit, the closer the “fee” drifts toward being a “tax.” That matters because if the TUF is a tax, then the city must get voter approval.

The low-income story is thinner than the city suggests

PBOT says one equity advantage of billing the TUF through the existing utility system is that low-income discounts would be easier to administer, since discount programs already appear on customers’ water, sewer, and stormwater bills.

Again, that is true as far as it goes. It just does not go as far as the city’s shorthand implies. The city itself has acknowledged why.

In many multifamily buildings, individual tenants do not have their own water accounts. The property has a master meter, and the landlord or property owner is the account holder. That makes it difficult for the Water Bureau and Bureau of Environmental Services to deliver tenant-level assistance directly through ordinary account-based discount programs—you can’t get a discount if you don’t get a bill. Portland said exactly that when it created the Regulated Affordable Multifamily Assistance Program, or RAMP, a program for a narrow slice of regulated affordable housing. Only a small share of low-income residents participate in RAMP.

RAMP is a messy workaround, not a solution to extending discounts to low-income residents.

While the city says the TUF could piggyback on existing assistance structures for some households, it is disingenuous to claim that RAMP or similar programs adequately address low-income residents’ concerns.

Enforcement is not a footnote

One of the most consequential implementation questions remains unresolved, even this late into the process.

Portland’s charter gives the city substantial collection authority over water bills and charges, including the ability to discontinue water service for unpaid bills or charges. If the TUF rides on the same utility bill, the obvious question is whether nonpayment of the transportation charge would be enforced by water shutoffs.

The city could design the TUF so that it is billed and enforced separately, using civil collection tools rather than service shutoff. It could keep the transportation charge from triggering the most coercive utility-bill enforcement mechanisms. This is a critical unresolved design question at the center of the proposal.

That is one reason public skepticism here is not a mere anti-tax reflex. When a city puts a transportation charge on a water bill, it needs to know whether the city is using its monopoly over an essential service to collect a non-water charge.

The SDRF makes more sense—until you look closely

Of the two proposals, the SDRF has the more plausible theory. If trenching weakens streets and shortens pavement life, then utilities and contractors that cut into streets should bear a greater share of the resulting costs. In conceptual terms, that is much easier to defend than a broad utility-bill charge.

PBOT says trenching can reduce a street’s useful life by more than 60%. The city also says roughly 50 miles of streets have been trenched in the past three years and that the current permit system mainly covers administrative costs rather than the long-run damage to pavement. In the top-scenario now advancing, the fee would be $10.38 per square foot, or about $6,342 for an average permit, and would net roughly $22.2 million per year.

That is the city’s best case: trenching damages a shared asset, and a permit-based damage-recovery fee is more defensible than a broad household charge.

But even here, the public case is weaker than it should be.

Start with the rate itself. PBOT’s public materials do not present $10.38 as a demonstrated per-square-foot damage cost. They present it as the 75% recovery option. This implies a full-cost benchmark of about $13.84 in long-run “damage” per square foot.

What we don’t know—and what the city hasn’t shown—is whether trenching projects actually impose nearly $14 of long-run damage to the street network for every square foot trenched. That sounds like a lot to me, but I don’t know. The city must “show its work” on this. Until then, residents should be highly skeptical of this charge.

That is not a minor omission. The entire justification for the SDRF is that it recovers trench-related damage to the street network. If the fee closely tracks actual expected damage, the nexus argument is stronger. If it materially exceeds actual damage, the city starts to look less like it is recovering costs and more like it is using utility trenching as a convenient revenue base for general transportation finance.

There is a second problem, and it concerns not the rate but the use of the money.

The SDRF is justified as cost-recovery for trench-related pavement damage. But PBOT’s own accountability materials present new transportation revenue in broad categories that include not just paving and base repair, but also signals and lighting maintenance, safer intersections, pedestrian and public-space retrofits, traffic calming, safety on neighborhood streets, and Safe Routes to School. Some of those may be worthwhile transportation projects. But they are not the same thing as restoring pavement life lost to trenching.

That distinction is crucial. If a fee is defended as mitigation for a specific harm, the city’s case is strongest when the revenue is tied closely to that harm. The more the revenue functions as a flexible source for PBOT’s broader capital and maintenance agenda, the weaker the nexus argument becomes.

That is not just a theoretical concern. In Sheetz v. County of El Dorado, the U.S. Supreme Court held that legislatively imposed permit conditions are not exempt from scrutiny under the Nollan/Dolan framework simply because they are adopted by ordinance.

The Court did not decide whether a fee like Portland’s would satisfy that test. But it did make clear that a permit-based charge does not avoid constitutional scrutiny merely because it is legislative. That makes the relationship between the fee’s stated rationale and the actual use of the proceeds critically important.

The burden would fall heavily on utility ratepayers

Even if the rate were well supported and the use of funds were tightly matched, the city still has an incidence problem that it is not honestly describing.

PBOT’s own materials show that Portland’s Water Bureau accounts for about 31% of trenching activity, and the Bureau of Environmental Services accounts for about 23%. Together, Portland’s own water and sewer utilities account for 54% of the trenching the city wants to charge for. That means more than half the projected revenue from the SDRF would be tied, directly or indirectly, to city-owned utility operations funded by ratepayers.

So the city’s framing matters. If the proposal is described as a charge on utilities and contractors, many readers will picture private utility companies paying for the harm they cause. But the city’s own numbers show much of the burden would fall on Portland water and sewer customers, since Portland’s utilities are among the biggest trenchers.

That does not make the fee irrational. Public finance often works through pass-through. But it changes the honest description of the policy. A large share of this is not a charge on some outside “them.” It is a charge that would flow back to “us”—local ratepayers—through utility finance.

The same goes for private utilities. NW Natural, PGE, Comcast, and others will not absorb these costs out of civic goodwill. To the extent regulators allow, they will seek to recover them through rates. That is how utility finance works. So even the share not borne by city utilities is likely to show up in other customer bills over time.

The charter problem is more serious for the SDRF than for the TUF

Portland’s charter protections for water and sewer ratepayer funds are not decorative. They have already been litigated, and the city has already paid for getting them wrong. In 2017, Portland settled long-running litigation over alleged improper spending of utility money for $10 million.

Under the city charter, proceeds from water sales and charges for water service are deposited into the Water Fund. The Water Bureau may collect sewer and stormwater service charges, but the bureau must be compensated for that service, and those proceeds are restricted to matters reasonably related to the sewer and storm drainage system.

For the TUF, the cleanest legal theory is straightforward enough. The Water Bureau would act only as a billing agent. Transportation revenue would remain separate. Any administrative work done by the Water Bureau would be reimbursed from transportation funds rather than subsidized by water or sewer ratepayers. If Portland structures the charge that way and keeps the accounting clean, the charter risk is lower.

The SDRF is harder. Here, water and sewer bureaus would actually pay a substantial share of the fee because they do a substantial share of the trenching. The city can argue that paying for pavement damage caused by water and sewer work is reasonably related to operating those systems. That argument is strongest if the SDRF is genuinely calibrated to trench-related damage and if the resulting revenue is used closely enough to mitigate that damage. It becomes weaker to the extent the fee exceeds demonstrated damage costs, rests on a damage formula the city has not publicly substantiated, or is used for a broader set of PBOT programs with a looser connection to trench-related pavement loss.

At that point, the issue is no longer just who pays. It is whether a ratepayer-funded utility is being used to generate transportation revenue beyond the cost of the harm its work actually causes.

The city should not treat the charter question as a technicality to be handled later. If Portland intends to impose a fee that sends millions of dollars of cost through ratepayer-funded utilities, it should be prepared to explain in detail how it derived the damage figure behind the SDRF’s recovery schedule, how closely the use of funds tracks trench-related harm, and why the resulting expenditures are reasonably related to utility operations.

Portland has been here before

The political history matters more than city officials would probably prefer.

In 2014 and 2015, then-Mayor Charlie Hales and Commissioner Steve Novick pushed what was often called the Street Fee and sometimes framed as a transportation utility fee. It faced heavy public opposition, in part because the charges seemed arbitrary, in part because the city seemed to be trying to avoid a public vote, and in part because the public did not trust the city to keep the money focused on basic maintenance. In the council election following the Street Fee fiasco, Hales did not seek re-election, and Novick lost his council seat.

Since then, PBOT’s trust problem has become nearly insurmountable. The public already approved a dedicated gas tax as the politically legitimate alternative to the last street-fee fight. That tax came with visible accountability mechanisms and voter buy-in. Yet the backlog still grew.

Now the city wants a much larger stream of new charges—on top of the gas tax—without going back to voters.

PBOT may need more money, but this is not the way

It is possible to believe PBOT needs more stable revenue and still conclude that these are the wrong instruments.

Portland’s basic argument is that the problem is urgent, so the city should act now by ordinance. But urgency does not cure weak policy design. It does not eliminate incidence. It does not solve the charter problem. And it does not erase the city’s own track record.

I’m not claiming that Portland’s streets are fine or that PBOT needs no new revenue. Portland’s streets are in terrible shape and getting worse. PBOT needs more money to maintain and repair those streets. That money should come from other programs that are not as “mission-critical” as having a functioning transportation network.

If the city council believes these charges are fair, well-designed, and necessary, they should be willing to make that case directly to voters. Portlanders have shown they will approve transportation funding when the case is credible and the accountability mechanisms are visible. They did that with the gas tax. If the city is unwilling to seek that kind of legitimacy here, it should be clear what they think about the city’s voters.