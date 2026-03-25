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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2dEdited

Great to have Eric here on Substack. We need his voice in our civic debate.

One phrase caught my eye: "...signals and lighting maintenance, safer intersections, pedestrian and public-space retrofits, traffic calming, safety on neighborhood streets, and Safe Routes to School." It goes to the heart of the issue: is PBOT a street-repair and maintenance agency...or a social experiment?

I wonder about that because I live in a neighborhood that was--at considerable expense (although PBOT never reports the numbers)--"traffic calmed," for the benefit of installing an underused bus route.

To administer the planning, PR assault, and the actual paint, the entire route was repaved, although it was perfectly pothole-free to begin with.

This was done in support of the quasi-religious "multimodal" model...mainly to benefit bike riders (never before or since observed on the "quieted" street), who have not paid any special fees to provide them with their exclusive lanes.

Meanwhile, Novick's last goodbye in public office--the LTIC fee to somehow pave gravel streets, at $750 per linear foot for new housing projects--remains on the books. This has made it difficult to build anything "affordable" on unimproved streets. (Take it from me; it didn't pencil out.)

But this is the way we do business in Portland--on a wing and a prayer. PBOT will fight like rats in a corner before they'll give up their social engineering mission.

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
7hEdited

The city should recategorize or remove the Portland Arts Tax. Maintenance of the streets is so much more important (and equitable) than so-called arts.

A question though: which streets will be repaired and how does the city or PBOT decide. I'm almost certain that w/ PBOT's and City Council's heavy leaning toward DEI -- that my neighborhood will be "equitably" charged but unequitably served. That's DEI's idea of equity: a reverse descrimination that makes the majority pay (in more ways than one).

Puts a new meaning on the "underserved" or "disadvantaged."

In my neighborhood, for instance, the streets never get paved over (after decades), and the same potholes get filled each winter or spring ONLY after someone (me included) complains about them.

"The City That Works" stopped working a long time ago, and will continue to malfunction and misappropriate funds as long the City Council grows more Marxist, less democratic, and more reverse descrimination batty.

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