Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has a plan for her second term. She does not yet have a plan to pay for it, except at one agency. That agency hints at what the rest of her budget might look like.

At her post-election press conference, a reporter asked whether her late endorsements from progressive groups came with promises to raise taxes. “In terms of how to pay for things,” Kotek said, “I have made no commitments.”

She then offered the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) as an example of the trade-offs ahead. ODOT’s budget, she said, “will live within existing revenues,” even if that means moving money from highway projects to basic operations and maintenance.

Voters left her little choice. In May, they rejected Measure 120, a gas tax and fee increase, by 83% to 17%. ODOT now faces a gap of roughly $200 million and has identified hundreds of positions it would eliminate.

A long list with no price tags

What did Kotek promise for the next four years? She wants universal preschool across the state by the end of her term, along with expanded infant and toddler care. She plans another large housing bill, financed partly with state general-obligation bonds, which taxpayers repay over decades.

She promised to protect the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid program, from federal cuts without dropping people from coverage. She also wants to keep using state money to hold down increases in health insurance premiums.

On the economy, she would replace Business Oregon, the state’s economic-development agency, with a new Department of Commerce. She wants a bill to set statewide rules for data centers passed in the first 60 days of the legislative session, and she would separate the Oregon State Hospital from the Oregon Health Authority. Her budget will include what she called “significant investments” in economic-development tools, industrial sites, and “catalytic dollars” for firms deciding whether to expand.

Most of these items require new spending. She did not say where the money for any of them would come from.

An 18% increase in revenues that is already spoken for

Will there be enough money in the 2027–29 budget for all of this? Oregon’s state economists project that General Fund revenue—the money lawmakers can allocate to any public purpose—will reach about $42.4 billion in the 2027–29 biennium, roughly 18.5%, or $6.7 billion, above projected revenue for the current 2025–27 biennium. They’ve told taxpayers not to expect a “kicker”—the refund Oregon sends taxpayers when revenue beats the forecast by 2% or more. A lot of Oregonians are going to have a rude awakening on April 15.

Much of the anticipated revenue growth already has claims on it. H.R. 1, the federal tax-and-spending law passed last year, cuts the Medicaid and SNAP (food assistance) money Oregon receives. The Oregon Health Authority estimates the state’s Medicaid loss at no less than $12 billion over a decade, and up to 200,000 Oregonians could lose coverage under the law’s work requirements.

Any federal money the state replaces comes out of the same revenue growth.

Pensions are the second claim. More than 180 PERS “side accounts”—funded by public employers’ lump-sum pension prepayments—will expire in 2027, ending the contribution-rate reductions they provide. Largely because of that expiration, state agencies’ pension contributions are projected to rise by about $550 million in 2027–29.

PERS’s unfunded liability—the gap between the benefits it has promised and the assets it holds—exceeds $26 billion. Kotek spent 50 minutes on her plans for the next four years without mentioning PERS.

The state budget office has already told agencies that no new program will be funded without an offsetting cut, and it has asked each agency for options to cut 10%.

Prosperity, Minus the Hard Parts

Is Kotek carrying out her Prosperity Council’s recommendations, or only some of them? She created the council in January 2026 to turn her economic “Prosperity Roadmap” into concrete proposals, and on Friday she said its recommendations will be “front and center” in her budget.

The recommendations she identified were a Department of Commerce, the fast-track permitting program the Legislature passed this year, and money to prepare industrial sites for construction. She also indicated changes to two business taxes: the research and development credit and the Corporate Activity Tax (CAT), Oregon’s tax on businesses’ gross receipts. She wants those changes to be revenue-neutral, meaning they would neither raise nor lower total collections. She said the state would announce the start of fast-track permitting applications this week.

The Prosperity Council recommended restructuring the income tax by 2029 to lower effective rates in every bracket. It also recommended “Cap and Invest” (or, more accurately, “Cap and Tax”), a cap-and-trade program for greenhouse-gas emissions that would raise power costs for every home and business. Kotek did not mention any of these proposals at her press conference.

Nor did she say what her “catalytic dollars” would fund. If they pay for deals with individual companies, Tim Bartik of the Upjohn Institute estimates that roughly 9 in 10 such incentive packages reward a decision the firm would have made anyway.

Kotek also wants the Legislature to set statewide standards for data centers within the first 60 days of the session. The standards would cover how much energy and water the facilities use, where their power comes from, transparency, and commitments to the local community about who builds and works at them. Under the governor’s orders, state agencies have essentially halted data center construction and, in the process, caught broadband projects in the crossfire.

She argues that firms with projects underway need to know the rules. Rules on who builds and staffs a facility could also raise the costs of building and operating it. They resemble the prevailing-wage and apprenticeship conditions the council attached to Cap and Invest revenue, conditions that could offset part of the state’s incentives.

Fewer Kids, More Money

Who would universal preschool serve? A smaller group of children than a decade ago, and one the state does not expect to grow. Oregon had about 237,000 children under age 5 in 2010. By 2025 the number had fallen to about 198,000, a 17% drop, with declines in 14 of those 15 years.

The state’s economists forecast the age group holding near 196,000 through 2035. Oregon’s fertility rate is below replacement level, the roughly 2.1 births per woman needed to keep a population steady without migration, and among the lowest in the country. Any growth would have to come from families moving here.

In Multnomah County, Portland State University’s Population Research Center projects that, under its medium-growth scenario, the number of 3- and 4-year-olds will fall from just under 14,000 in 2026 to just over 13,000 by 2030. The center’s director, Ethan Sharygin, described the underlying shift toward lower birth rates as “a structural contraction rather than a temporary trend.”

Asked about school closures in Portland and Salem-Keizer, Kotek said “neighborhood schools are important” and noted that the state funds schools by enrollment. Her preschool plan would build a new statewide system for an even younger group, one that has already shrunk by a sixth.

In August, Multnomah County treated the falling number of preschool-age children as good news. Its Preschool for All program now needs about 8,000 seats for universal coverage, down from roughly 11,000 in a pre-pandemic estimate, and the county announced it was ahead of schedule. It’s easier to get butts in seats when you have fewer butts.

Preschool for All is funded by a county income tax of 1.5% on income above $125,000 for single filers and $200,000 for joint filers, plus another 1.5% on income above $250,000 and $400,000 for joint filers.

Those thresholds are not indexed, meaning they are not adjusted for inflation. As incomes rise with prices, more households cross the thresholds each year, a phenomenon known as “bracket creep.” The county board has twice declined to index them. The rate is scheduled to rise 0.8 percentage points in January 2028, after the board voted in August to delay the increase by a year.

The tax’s income thresholds are not indexed to inflation, and the January financial model assumed 8% annual revenue growth, even as demographic projections indicated lower future preschool demand. The program’s total fund balance rose from $485.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024 to $610.0 million at the end of fiscal 2025. In a modeling report published in January 2026, ECOnorthwest projected that the balance could reach about $2 billion by 2043 under a scenario that included the then-scheduled tax increase. Commissioners subsequently postponed that increase by one year.

The consultants assume per-seat costs grow by 4% per year and fixed costs by 3% per year. On those assumptions, the county says the program will eventually need the higher rate.

Economist Howard R. Bowen described a similar pattern in higher education as the “revenue theory of cost.” Institutions, he argued, raise all the money they can and spend all the money they raise. By analogy, a preschool program with a growing stream of earmarked revenue may face less pressure to restrain spending per child.

Kotek has raised related concerns about Preschool for All’s costs and sustainability. In a June 10, 2025, letter to Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, she said she was “troubled by the overall decline” in the number of tax filers and described the broader revenue trend as “unsustainable.” However, her total-filer claim relied on outdated data. Citing a fund balance of nearly $430 million, she suggested considering a three-year pause in tax collections. In a separate June 26 statement, she criticized the program’s “at least $485 million in unspent funds.”

If the state pays for preschool from the General Fund, the Legislature can match spending to enrollment every two-year budget cycle. If it creates a new tax earmarked for preschool, it would repeat the Multnomah arrangement, with revenue growing faster than inflation while enrollment remains flat or declines. Kotek has not said which approach she prefers.

She did say she expects lawmakers to propose a tax on millionaires or changes to the kicker. About 1% of Oregon filers already pay roughly a quarter of the state’s personal income tax. If 250 of the top 25,000 filers left, the state would lose about $27.5 million. Clark County, Washington, which has no state income tax, is just across the Columbia River.

Record Funding, Bottom-Tier Scores

Is money what Oregon schools are missing? Kotek said she has “fought for the highest state school fund number in history.” Oregon spends about $20,900 per K-12 student, 19th-highest in the country. On the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), its fourth-graders rank second-worst in the nation in math and are tied with 10 other states for third-worst in reading.

Part of that money never reaches a classroom. PERS now takes about 27 cents of every public payroll dollar.

Two of Kotek’s school proposals would help. She would stop districts from encouraging students to opt out of state tests, which would give the state results for more of its students. She also suggested replacing the enrollment-based school-funding formula, “established almost 30 years ago,” with one based on student need.

Lame duck status frees Kotek to take on PERS

Why would Kotek take on PERS now? Simple: she will never face voters again. The Oregon Constitution bars anyone from serving as governor for more than eight years in any 12-year period, so the term she begins in January is her last.

Governors who plan to run again have reason to leave PERS alone. Public-employee unions are among the largest contributors to Oregon campaigns, and they oppose changes to pension benefits and funding. Kotek does not need their support for another race.

She has two tools. The first is the PERS Board, the five-member body that runs the system. The governor appoints its members, subject to Senate confirmation, and the board sets the assumed rate of return, the annual investment gain on which employer contribution rates are based. A board willing to lower that assumption would put the system’s books on more cautious expectations, though it would also raise required contributions in the short run.

The second is a constitutional amendment giving the Legislature more room to change PERS. The Oregon Supreme Court has repeatedly struck down most PERS reforms the legislature has passed, claiming the state’s constitution prohibits any changes to the “contract” between a public employee and its employer. An amendment would need a statewide vote and a long campaign against organized opposition. A term-limited governor can lead that campaign without worrying about her next election.

As the side accounts run out, PERS will take a larger share of the money available for preschool, housing and health care. It’s austerity on autopilot. Kotek has four years left to change that.