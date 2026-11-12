The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
7hEdited

Tina Kotek is once again sprinkling around Oregon taxpayers' money like it grows on trees. Now she's proposing $10 MILLION for Bend after the school shooting, including money for substitute teachers, school repairs and recovery services. But why is an additional pot of money needed for substitute teachers? Doesn't the school district already have a staffing budget and funds to cover substitutes. Why $10 million? Who calculated that figure? How much is actually going to the children and families affected? Helping a community is one thing; throwing around millions of taxpayer dollars without a detailed breakdown is another. Kotek needs to explain the numbers instead of treating Oregon's checkbook like her personal ATM.

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pogi's avatar
pogi
7h

The responsible party (taxpayer) has no seat at the negotiations between the government and the public unions when negotiating unreasonable rates of returns. To make the situation worse, the judges presiding over the cases benefit directly from their decisions. Total BS.

Public unions are killing Oregon.

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