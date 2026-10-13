This week, I spoke at MultifamilyNW’s Fall 2026 Apartment Report Luncheon at the Oregon Convention Center. The room was full of property managers, developers, and owners. Other speakers covered rents, vacancies, and building values. My job was to talk about their tenants.

My argument fits in the title: every rent check starts as a paycheck. If the paychecks aren’t here, the rent checks won’t be either.

Later in the program, the Legislature’s four caucus leaders took the stage: House Democratic Leader Ben Bowman, House Republican Leader Lucetta Elmer, Senate Democratic Leader Kayse Jama, and Senate Republican Leader Bruce Starr. So each of my slides ended with two questions, one for policymakers and one for the industry. I tried to make all of them fair. But, as I told my kids when they were toddlers, “fair” is a four-letter word.

Portland is losing paychecks

The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks the 54 largest metro areas in the country. Over the year ending in June, two had a statistically significant drop in jobs: Washington, D.C., which had the federal layoffs, and Portland.

D.C. has an excuse. What’s ours?

The Portland area lost about 25,700 jobs last year, a 2.1% drop.

Statewide, employment is flat rather than falling. The U.S. has 4.6% more jobs than it had in January 2020. Oregon has slightly fewer than pre-pandemic. Six and a half years later, the state is still below the starting line. The state’s economists have called it a “growth recession.”

Oregon’s economy isn’t sinking—it’s treading water while the rest of the country swims.

The jobs Oregon lost are the ones that pay the most. Oregon manufacturing employment is down almost 12% since January 2020, while U.S. manufacturing is down less than 1%. Then you have semiconductors, Nike, professional services: these are jobs that pay $80,000 to $150,000 a year (and many pay much more).

Most of the jobs Oregon has added are in health care. Those are good jobs, but the federal Medicaid cuts are aimed right at them.

Oregon’s unemployment rate is 5.1%. The national rate is 4.1%. A full-point gap during a national expansion is a structural problem, not a turn of the business cycle.

Statewide payrolls stopped falling around March, so Oregon may have found the floor. But, finding the floor is a long way from a recovery.

For apartment owners, occupancy and rent growth ride on household income. When the higher-wage jobs leave, the tenant who could afford the new two-bedroom becomes the tenant who needs a roommate, or who moves to Vancouver.

Multnomah County is losing people

Paychecks are half the story. People are the other half.

Multnomah County grew steadily for twenty years, peaking at about 816,000 residents in 2020. Since then, the county has lost about 20,900 residents, or 2.6%. That works out to about 4,300 fewer renters than before the pandemic. The losses have leveled off since 2023, but the mix of who leaves and who arrives has changed.

The county is trading higher earners for lower earners. IRS migration data show households leaving Multnomah County averaged about $106,000 in income. Households moving in averaged about $74,000, a gap of more than $32,000 per household.

Many of them are going twenty minutes north, where there’s no income tax. In Portland, a high earner can pay the state’s 9.9% top rate, plus the county’s Preschool for All tax, plus Metro’s homeless-services tax. Those local taxes follow where you work, not just where you live. An employer can give every worker a raise without touching their salaries, just by moving across the river.

Natural growth is gone, too. In 2001, the Portland region had about 14,000 more births than deaths. Now it’s about 3,400. Growth depends on people choosing to move here.

Renter demand in Multnomah County no longer grows on its own. Landlords have to win every tenant from somewhere else, and more and more often they’re competing with Clark County.

Building has nearly stopped in Portland

In 2019, Multnomah County permitted about 6,100 new homes of all types. Last year it permitted 1,594. That’s down 74%, and it’s the fewest since 2011, when the region was crawling out of the Great Recession.

Clark County permitted 3,250. A county with about a third fewer people now permits twice as many homes as Multnomah. Across the four-county region, Clark County’s share of permits went from 30 % in 2019 to 41 % last year. Multnomah’s share fell from 38% to 20%.

Builders know the reasons: construction costs, fees, uncertainty, and money. Today Freddie Mac’s average 30-year mortgage rate is 7.4%, the highest since late 2023. Before that, the last time rates were that high was during the dot-com bust. The war with Iran pushed up oil prices, inflation hasn’t come down the way the Fed wanted, and long-term rates went up with it. Construction loans and permanent debt price off those rates, and a lot of Portland projects don’t pencil.

Portland deserves credit for trying. The city suspended system development charges, about $20,000 a unit, through October 2028. The early results are mixed.

The bigger problem is timing. Units we don’t start this year are units that don’t exist in 2028.

When demand comes back, there won’t be enough supply, rents will jump, and the politics of rent control will heat up fast.

Inclusionary zoning and the rent cap shape what gets built

Since February 2017, any new Portland building with 20 or more residential units has had to set aside a share of units for households at 80% of median income and keep them affordable for 99 years (that’s not a typo). That’s inclusionary zoning. The city offered tax breaks to offset the cost. For years, those offsets didn’t cover it.

The evidence is the number 19. While the mandate was underfunded, nearly half of new buildings came in just under the 20-unit line. City Councilor Mitch Green called it a “perverse outcome” that produced “19 units instead of 20.” That finding comes from Sightline Institute, a group that supports inclusionary zoning. When a policy’s own supporters tell you it slowed construction, believe them.

Salem noticed.

This year the Legislature passed SB 1521, which bans unfunded inclusionary mandates in the Portland area. Portland has until 2029 to fund its condo requirement. That’s real progress, and the legislators who passed it deserve credit.

The statewide rent cap works differently. Oregon limits annual rent increases to 7% plus inflation, with a ceiling of 10%. For 2027, the cap is 10%. Today it mostly isn’t biting: Portland-area asking rents were down almost 2% from a year earlier in February.

For new construction, the part that matters is the 15-year exemption. A new building isn’t covered by the cap for its first 15 years, and lenders and equity investors underwrite that exemption. In 2025, SB 722 would have cut it to seven years. It died in committee. I expect to see it again.

Put the two trends together. Building has stopped. In two or three years, the shortage pushes rents up. Higher rents bring pressure to tighten the cap and shrink the exemption. Tighter rules scare off the capital Oregon needs to build. That’s a housing doom loop, and right now we can still stay out of it.

Austerity on autopilot

Portland closed a record $170 million budget gap this year, about 19% of what it costs to keep current services running. The city drew down reserves, cut shelter and police support, laid off about 100 employees, and added new fees. One of them is a transportation utility fee on water and sewer bills, about $8.40 a month per apartment. In a lot of buildings, the owner pays that bill.

Underneath every budget in this state is PERS, the Public Employees Retirement System. Its unfunded liability is about $29 billion. Every year, automatically, more money goes to pensions and less goes to everything else. Cities can’t fix that. Only the Legislature and the voters can.

Voters are sending Salem a message. In May, Measure 120, the gas tax and fee increase, failed with 83% voting no. I can’t remember the last time Oregonians agreed on anything 83 to 17.

The state isn’t broke. The latest state forecast says Salem will have about $540 million more than expected for 2027 to 2029. That’s good news, but $540 million is less than 2% of the PERS shortfall. Extra revenue doesn’t make the pension problem go away.

Legislators will decide how to spend it in the 2027 session. They’ll also be watching the risks: roughly one-in-five odds of a recession, and federal Medicaid cuts that could cost about 200,000 Oregonians their coverage.

When local governments come up short, the costs land on property: through fees, through utility bills, and through property tax compression when values fall. Apartment owners are the tax base of last resort.

Phil Knight has warned that PERS will sink the state.

Every rent check starts as a paycheck, and Oregon knows how to get the paychecks back. Twenty years ago, Washington County planned to charge Intel a head tax for hiring too many workers. That’s the kind of problem I’d like us to have again. It’s a choice, and the people making it were in that room on Tuesday.