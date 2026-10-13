The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
6d

Terrific piece, as always. Nice to have someone who understands numbers in the public discourse. Among the many gems, I noticed this..."The county is trading higher earners for lower earners."

Eric left it at that--but these nine words deserved a full article. For example: tax everyone who actually pays taxes to subsidize housing for people in the 60-percent of median income (aka, "officially poor") distribution and who is incentivized to live in Portland?

Allow large developers and NGOs to take these properties off the tax rolls, and what gets built?

Invite illegal immigrants (generally below 60-percent of median income) to find refuge in Portland, guess who shows up?

Incentives count. Socialists don't.

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
4d

The people who move into Portland are, overwhelmingly, semi-professional protesters with no value added to the economy or communities. We attract leftist losers, like the frogsuit they/them loved by Willamette Week. Portland is done.

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