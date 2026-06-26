When Oregon Governor Tina Kotek rolled out her Prosperity Roadmap, I wrote that it misdiagnosed the problem:

The Roadmap misdiagnoses the state’s crisis by treating structural pathologies—rooted in high costs and uncompetitive taxation—as problems of coordination and administration. Relying on process improvements and aspirational targets while deferring substantive fiscal reform represents a continuation of policies that have failed to arrest Oregon’s competitive decline for decades.

The Council she created to turn that Roadmap into recommendations has now issued its final report: 32 pages, plus more than 400 pages of appendices. As the kids would say, it’s a beast.

Rather than grade it page by page, let me put it to a single test that matters more than any rubric: would these recommendations actually bring an employer to Oregon?

What the report says

The diagnosis is blunt, and to the Council’s credit, it does not pretend Oregon is fine. The state ranks 49th in the nation for the change in non-farm employment. More than 40% of Oregonians cannot reliably cover basic costs. A single filer earning $40,000 pays a higher combined state and local tax rate here (20.4%) than in Washington (18.4%) or California (19.9%). Multnomah County lost $3.5 billion in personal income to out-migration over three years, roughly $730 million of it to Clark County. On talent, Oregon ranks 37th in higher-education funding per student and charges the highest public-university tuition in the West.

The recommendations comprise 10 priority items across 5 areas. In brief: replace Business Oregon with a business-led “Oregon Commerce Authority” reporting to a public dashboard. On taxes, modernize the R&D credit, raise the estate-tax exemption to $3–5 million, reform the Corporate Activity Tax, reconnect Qualified Small Business Stock rules to the federal code, and hand a nonpartisan working group the job of restructuring the income tax system by 2029—lowering effective income-tax rates across all brackets. (Kotek’s Roadmap set a 2027 deadline. The Council added two years.) On process, a permitting “shot clock” with fee refunds when agencies miss deadlines, and a 20% cut in regulatory requirements. On sites, a $250 million-per-biennium fund financed by bonding against future growth, plus looser industrial-land rules. On energy, a market-based Cap and Invest program to replace the Climate Protection Program. And on talent, a Governor’s cabinet, West Coast-level higher-ed funding, and a $20 million research fund.

The Hypothetical Robot Corporation

The report claims that robotics is an industry in which Oregon is “poised for growth and natural leadership.” Fine. Let’s take it at its word.

Assume the year is 2030 and Oregon has adopted and implemented every one of the council’s recommendations. A robotics firm—call it the Hypothetical Robot Corporation—is choosing where to build its next plant, with 50 full-time jobs and a footprint about the size of a Costco or two. Assume that in 2026 the firm would not have considered Oregon at all. The state wasn’t on the shortlist.

A site-selection team asks two questions in order:

Does Oregon clear the threshold filters to make the shortlist? Does Oregon then win the head-to-head on operating cost?

In 2026, Oregon failed the first screen and never reached the second. Most of the report’s recommendations work on that first question—most of the recommendations that cut against Oregon work on the second.

Keep the plant in mind as we go: power-hungry automation, a need for controls and mechatronics technicians, and a R&D-heavy profile. Keep in mind, too, this is precisely the type of company the council says the state wants to attract.

What gets Oregon onto the shortlist

Ready sites. The most common reason an advanced-manufacturing firm never shortlists a state is the absence of a served, permit-ready site. The $250 million fund targets large parcels, but the companion land-supply changes—Goal 9 modernization, honest buildable-lands inventories, a clearer path to expand urban growth boundaries—matter for a mid-size plant too, because they widen the inventory of certified, utility-served sites. By 2030, a recruiter can put a real address with power, water, and zoning on the table in the first meeting. That is what gets Oregon back in the room.

A bounded clock. The second disqualifier is time-and-certainty risk. A statutory decision deadline, with refunds when the agency blows it, converts an open-ended Oregon timeline into a known one—exactly the variable the pencil pushers price against a state promising groundbreaking in 90 days. This fixes the reputation as much as the reality.

The CAT deduction. A robotics plant buys a lot of components, so under the current gross-receipts design, the CAT pyramids on every purchased input. Letting the firm deduct those input costs cuts the effective burden meaningfully. One clarification: the higher $2 million filing threshold does nothing for this firm, whose receipts likely run well into eight figures. The benefit here is entirely the shift to deducting inputs. That is a real cost improvement, not a gesture.

The R&D credit, especially the university tier. Robotics is research-heavy, so a 15% company-led credit rewards the firm’s core spend, and the 20% tier for work with Oregon universities is the more interesting one. Oregon has a genuine anchor—Oregon State’s robotics work and the hardware and semiconductor base around the Intel ecosystem. A credit that pays the firm to plug into that base can pull the plant toward Corvallis or the Portland metro rather than merely toward “Oregon.” For this firm, that matters.

Lower income-tax rates, with an asterisk. The plan promises lower effective rates across all brackets by 2029. Implemented, that cuts the cost of recruiting the engineers a robotics firm lives on, and lowers the owner’s tax on pass-through income. The asterisk is large. The relief depends entirely on how it was financed, and the report points toward “broader-based revenue tools that can be more regressive in isolation”—a bureaucratic way of saying a sales or consumption tax. If a new tax offsets the rate cuts, part of the benefit is offset, and whether this firm is hit depends on whether the new tax affects business inputs or only the cash register.

QSBS and the estate fix. For a founder-owned or venture-backed firm, restoring federal small-business stock treatment and raising the estate exemption would remove two reasons Oregon is hostile to equity wealth. These rarely decide a site, but they screen for the owners and executives who do.

A concierge. A 50-person firm usually has no site-selection staff, so a single accountable contact at the Commerce Authority lowers the friction of dealing with state government. A process improvement, not a fundamental shift, but it helps a smaller firm.

With these, assume Oregon makes the shortlist.

Would the workers come, too?

A plant is only as good as the people willing to staff it, and the report frames talent as the long game—West Coast-level higher-ed funding and a research fund. Those strengthen the factor that matters most over time. But “over time” is the catch: a fourth-grader who benefits from better schools is not staffing this line in 2030, and the funding takes years to show up as graduates.

So the firm’s recruiters face the present, not the projection. A senior engineer weighing Oregon still meets a top Portland marginal rate near 15% and a housing cost that the report touches only glancingly. Oregon’s historic edge was that quality of life pulled educated workers in faster than other states could train them. That pull has weakened—net migration has gone the wrong way—and nothing in this plan restores it quickly. The worker’s concerns are a key part of the firm’s concerns. If the workers don’t want to live in Oregon, the firm won’t want to operate in Oregon. For most workers, the cost of living is a top concern, and the council’s report does little to address that concern.

What keeps Oregon from winning the round

Cap and Invest. This is the clearest negative, and it lands squarely on the kind of firm the report says it wants. An automated plant—motors, machining, testing, and increasingly on-site compute—is energy-intensive. A carbon price raises those costs, and because the cap declines each year, it raises them on a rising path that the firm has to model across the life of the plant. Against Idaho, Utah, Tennessee, or Texas, with cheaper, uncapped power, that is a standing handicap. Replacing the costlier Climate Protection Program makes Cap and Invest less bad than what it replaces, not good. It remains a tax on energy in a state where power is already expensive.

Labor strings on state help. The prevailing-wage and apprenticeship conditions attached to Cap and Invest revenue, and the conditions the report contemplates on tax breaks generally, raise the cost of building and the cost of accepting state support. They dilute the very incentives that got Oregon onto the list. A firm that takes the site or infrastructure money also takes on higher build and compliance costs, which is why some firms decline incentives rather than accept them.

The revenue-neutral rule. Every tax change came with an instruction to hold revenue constant, so the income-tax relief had to be offset elsewhere. If the 2029 restructuring created a new revenue source, the firm and its workforce would face a new tax that would offset part of the headline cut. That is a live, ongoing risk, not a one-time cost.

The level the report never reaches. Even after full reform, Oregon keeps an income tax and a restructured CAT. Against the no-income-tax states this firm would also be courting, the plan narrows the gap and does not close it. These recommendations make Oregon more competitive. But they will not make it more affordable.

The shadow over all of it: PERS. The Prosperity Council’s biggest failure was omitting the Public Employee Retirement System from its scrutiny. A careful site selector will notice that a report on Oregon’s long-term competitiveness never mentions PERS, whose unfunded liability runs past $29 billion. A multibillion-dollar obligation left untouched is a signal that today’s rate cuts are exposed to tomorrow’s revenue needs. The firm is underwriting a 20-year cost structure, and the largest structural cost to the state and local governments went unaddressed. As the PERS crisis continues, a savvy firm and its employees will expect future tax increases.

The net effect

Here is where the tidy story—positives win the shortlist, negatives lose the cost round—needs correcting, because two of the best provisions are themselves operating-cost wins.

The CAT deduction and the rate cuts pull in Oregon’s favor in exactly the head-to-head round where the state is weakest. Oregon does not lose that round for lack of any wins. It loses because the costs the report declined to touch—energy under Cap and Invest, the residual tax level, the pension overhang—are larger than the costs it trimmed. The marginal improvements are real. The structural ones are bigger, and they run the other way.

Which is the point I started with. Just a few months ago, I argued the governor’s Roadmap mistook a structural problem for an administrative one. The Hypothetical Robot Corporation just ran the experiment. The administrative fixes—ready sites, a permit clock, a concierge, a cleaner CAT—are good enough to earn Oregon a place on the shortlist it can’t reach today. Then the structural costs the report would not confront decide the round, and Oregon concedes a permanent advantage on energy and taxes to states that fixed, or never had, those problems.

The recommendations are aimed at the right target, but that target is out of range. Closing the distance does not take another council or another dashboard. It takes the three things this report walked past: the price of our energy, the rate we charge our most mobile workers and firms, and the pension bill underneath the budget. Until Salem is willing to go where the report stopped, Oregon will keep making shortlists it cannot win.