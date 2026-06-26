The Oregon Ledger

The Oregon Ledger

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
2d

Unfortunately recruiting highly paid professionals to Portland is exceedingly difficult. High taxes, poor services, below average public education and cratered livability make it a "no go".

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
1d

Bottom line: Oregon is Not Open For Business.

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