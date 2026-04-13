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March 2026

Proposed Streaming Tax Doubles Down on Portland’s Unpopular Arts Tax
Council president wrongly assumes taxing streaming will push people toward theater or concert tickets.
  Eric Fruits
Move Fast and Break Things: Portland’s Approach Toward Funding Transportation
The two transportation fees advancing in city council demand voter approval
  Eric Fruits
Multnomah County's "Growing Tax Base" Claim Doesn't Survive Contact With the Data
Preschool for All filer counts might be rising. That's not the same as a healthy tax base.
  Eric Fruits
The Arts Tax Litmus Test for Council Candidates
On the side of Skidmore Fountain are the words: “Good citizens are the riches of a city.” Those riches are built on a social contract between the good…
  Eric Fruits
The Day Portland Gave Up
February 8, 2016, is The Day Portland Gave Up.
  Eric Fruits
Portland's Long Fall Toward Hitting Bottom
Two years ago, my wife went on her morning walk past the school across the street, when she saw the school’s custodian—dead on the sidewalk of what we…
  Eric Fruits
Oregon Hits Snooze While the State Declines
A few months ago, I warned that Intel’s struggles should be a wake-up call for Oregon’s politicians.
  Eric Fruits
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