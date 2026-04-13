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Where Are All the Normies?
How a century-old political playbook explains why the city’s decline may be a feature, not a bug
Apr 13
•
Eric Fruits
59
38
14
Portland’s Proposed Vacancy Fee Is a Solution Looking for the Wrong Problem
The city considers a bayonet-the-wounded approach to real estate
Apr 3
•
Eric Fruits
27
4
3
March 2026
Proposed Streaming Tax Doubles Down on Portland’s Unpopular Arts Tax
Council president wrongly assumes taxing streaming will push people toward theater or concert tickets.
Mar 27
•
Eric Fruits
13
5
2
Move Fast and Break Things: Portland’s Approach Toward Funding Transportation
The two transportation fees advancing in city council demand voter approval
Mar 25
•
Eric Fruits
24
7
5
Multnomah County's "Growing Tax Base" Claim Doesn't Survive Contact With the Data
Preschool for All filer counts might be rising. That's not the same as a healthy tax base.
Mar 21
•
Eric Fruits
11
4
3
The Arts Tax Litmus Test for Council Candidates
On the side of Skidmore Fountain are the words: “Good citizens are the riches of a city.” Those riches are built on a social contract between the good…
Mar 20
•
Eric Fruits
1
The Day Portland Gave Up
February 8, 2016, is The Day Portland Gave Up.
Mar 20
•
Eric Fruits
1
Portland's Long Fall Toward Hitting Bottom
Two years ago, my wife went on her morning walk past the school across the street, when she saw the school’s custodian—dead on the sidewalk of what we…
Mar 20
•
Eric Fruits
3
Oregon Hits Snooze While the State Declines
A few months ago, I warned that Intel’s struggles should be a wake-up call for Oregon’s politicians.
Mar 20
•
Eric Fruits
2
© 2026 Eric Fruits
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