Why subscribe?

Thank you for visiting The Oregon Ledger.

I started this publication to provide clear, data-driven analysis of Portland and Oregon economics and public policy. Too much local commentary is either superficial, ideological, or untethered from the numbers. My goal is to do something different: explain what is happening, why it matters, and what the evidence actually shows.

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A bit about me: I’m an economist based in Portland, and I’ve spent much of my career working on state and local public policy issues in Oregon. Over the years, I’ve written and testified on issues ranging from taxation and education to pensions, regulation, and the regional economy. This Substack is a place to bring that experience to bear on the questions that matter most here.

What you can expect from The Oregon Ledger:

clear analysis rather than talking points,

local knowledge rather than generic commentary,

attention to incentives, tradeoffs, and second-order effects, and

a focus on what policies actually do, not just what their advocates say they will do.

I’m glad you’re here. If this publication is useful to you, please consider sharing it with friends, colleagues, or anyone who cares about Portland and Oregon and wants a more serious conversation about where we are headed.

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I write about the Oregon and Portland economy, taxes, public finance, housing, transportation, education, regulation, and the broader policy decisions shaping the region’s future. Some posts will respond to claims in current debate. Others will step back and reframe issues that are being discussed on the wrong terms. All of them will aim to be clear, grounded, and useful.

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To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.